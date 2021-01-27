DistroTV Grows to 150 Live Streaming Channels

DistroTV said it now offers more than 150 live streaming channels on its free, ad-supported networks.

Launched in 2019 by video platform DistroScale, DistroTV said its viewership quadrupled in the last six months while total watch time increased eight times.

“We are proud to emerge as the largest, independent provider of free, ad-supported streaming content to our growing and diverse viewer audience,” said Navdeep Saini, founder and CEO of DistroScale. “As an emerging FAST network and one of the few remaining independent streaming services, our mission remains to cultivate content that covers a broad spectrum of diverse topics that will spark our viewers’ unique passions and interests.”

DistroTV lineup includes Reelz, Law&Crime, Quello, Magellan TV, People TV, and TD Ameritrade plus multicultural channels such as Kweli TV, Canela TV, Latido Music, BritAsia Live, Filmeraa and Venus TV.

“Over the past decade, Brit Asia TV has become the leading voice for British Asians in the U.K. but we know that there is a high demand for our programming outside of the country,” said Tony Shergill, CEO, Brit Asia TV. “With DistroTV, we’re reaching a wider audience in the U.S. and Canada and creating excitement for our programming with new audiences, which is an important part of our growth strategy.”

DistroTV is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android.