DistroTV Launches South Asian Bundle of Free Streaming Channels

Streaming television platform DistroTV said it has launched DistroTV Desi, a bundle of about 15 South Asian channels that will be available free to viewers.

DistroTV Desi is aimed at people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka living abroad.

The bundle includes a selection of news, entertainment and lifestyle channels including Republic TV from India, Times Now News, WION (World Is One News), Mirror Now, R. Bharat, Times Now Navbharat, Zoom, Mastiff TV, Arré, BritAsia TV, MATV, Akaal Channel, Channel S from Bangladesh and NTV.

“We're thrilled to provide our diverse and growing global audience with the content they crave, without any subscription fees,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “No longer will Desi communities in these major markets feel that they cannot access their favorite shows or channels, or feel restricted by associated costs. Our mission at DistroTV is to provide content for every viewer, on every device. And that’s exactly what we’re accomplishing with this latest bundled offering.”

Desi refers to a person of Indian, Pakistani, or Bangladeshi birth or descent who lives abroad.

DistroTV said it plans to add to the channels in the bundle over the coming weeks.

“This is just the beginning, we have many more channels in the pipeline. Smaller southeast Asian audiences with regional language roots like Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, and Malayalam who have been largely ignored by mainstream media platforms can now watch their favorite channels in their regional language on DistroTV Desi, without having to depend on dodgy boxes and pirated apps,” said Rajesh Nair, VP of business development & content acquisition at DistroScale.

Distro TV is available on many major platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Samsung TV, Sony TV, iOS and Android.