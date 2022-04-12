VideoByte Picks DoubleVerify To Eliminate Invalid CTV Traffic

VideoByte, a provider of connected TV advertising technology, said it selected DoubleVerify to head its effort to protect the advertisers, publishers and users it works with from invalid traffic.

“DoubleVerify is leading the way when it comes to CTV measurement,” said Nicholas Frazee, CRO for Videobyte. “We wanted to continue to partner with companies such as DoubleVerify so we can offer innovative capabilities for all of our partners through third-party verification and controls.”

As CTV has grown, so have fraud schemes. Many of those schemes have been detected by DoubleVerify, inoculating its users.

DoubleVerify was one of the first companies to get accreditation from the Media Rating Council for ad impression measurement and sophisticated invalid traffic detection, including app fraud in CTV.

Also: DoubleVerify Finds CTV Ads Running with TV Set Turned Off

“We are proud of the innovation that DoubleVerify has achieved in driving media quality controls and measurement in the CTV space,” added Steven Woolway, executive VP, business development for DoubleVerify. “Our partnership with VideoByte demonstrates the value of a leading CTV provider embracing DV’s solutions to offer a superior product to marketers.”

Working together DoubleVerify and Videobyte also will assist publishers in intelligently optimizing demand sources. With a more granular understanding of apps, traffic and categories, both businesses are helping publishers to increase yield and revenue, the companies said. ■