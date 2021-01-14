MRC Accredits DoubleVerify For CTV Measurement

DoubleVerify said it received Media Rating Council accreditation for its display and video ad impression measurement and filtration of invalid traffic over connected TV.

CTV is growing fast and has attracted fraudulent traffic that concerns advertisers looking to reach audiences streaming content.

“As marketers increasingly adopt CTV/OTT platforms for their ad investments, it becomes ever more critical for those investments to have the protection of MRC-accredited measurements,” said George W. Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC. “DV’s accreditation for its SIVT-filtered rendered ad impression measurement of both video and display ad creatives in these environments is an important step toward that goal.”

In August, DoubleVerify reported that fraudulent CTV traffic rates in the first quarter of 2020 were up 161% in the first quarter of 2019. The company said it had detected about 800 fraudulent apps.

“As more audiences flock to CTV and OTT, advertiser demand for greater transparency in these channels continues to accelerate,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our mission is to give our clients the clarity they need to be confident in their media investments so they can take advantage of the opportunity CTV presents.”

DoubleVerify has had other products that measure impression quality and viewabily accredited by the MRC. Its tag-based impression-quality suite of services for desktop display viewabilty was accredited in 2013. In 2015, the MRC accredited DV’s for desktop video ad viewability and invalid traffic. It received additional accreditation for the detection of invalid traffic within mobile apps in 2017 and last month it got the MRC seal for third-party integrated measurement on Facebook.

“DoubleVerify continues to lead in providing sophisticated quality measurement solutions that deliver transparency and protection in all environments,” said Olga O’Donnell, senior VP, brand safety lead at ad agency Dentsu. “We congratulate them on meeting the MRC’s high standards time and again, especially in emerging media environments like CTV.”

Separately, DoubleVerify named Julie Eddleman as executive VP, global chief commercial officer. She most recently had been global client partners at Google.