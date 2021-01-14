Innovid Gets MRC Accreditation For Desktop, Mobile Display Ads

Innovid said that its measurement for rendered display ad impressions on desktop and mobile platforms has been granted accreditation by the Media Rating Council.

The MRC previously accredited Innovid’s measurement of video ads on desktops, mobile and over-the-top.

“Innovid continues to demonstrate its industry leadership position with this latest addition of desktop and mobile rendered display ad impressions to its portfolio of MRC-accredited metrics,” noted George W. Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC. “By meeting the MRC’s demanding accreditation requirements for measuring different creative types across a range of platforms, Innovid is helping to show the way for the future of ad measurement.”

In 2018, Innovid received the first MRC accreditation for OTT video ad impression measurement, confirming that the methodology and execution were value, reliable and effective.

“We’re proud to be the first ad server granted MRC accreditations across OTT, video, and display,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. “Leading global brands have chosen to consolidate ad delivery and measurement through our platform to advance creativity, streamline workflows, and connect with audiences through video and display across the advertising ecosystem. This accreditation is a testament to our ability to serve the needs of today’s global marketers, ensuring the quality and accuracy of their results across the breadth of expanded MRC-accredited metrics now available in our platform.”