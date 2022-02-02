DoubleVerify Finds CTV Ads Running with TV Set Turned Off

DoubleVerify found that in many cases that CTV programming and advertising are running after the television set was turned off during a recent test.

The problem happens in one in four of the top CTV environments, DoubleVerify said.

The issue is important as advertisers shift their ad budgets to streaming as more consumers cut the cord with traditional pay TV. Most advertisers have assumed the viewability of their commercials. Viewability measures whether or not an ad had a chance to be seen by a viewer. If the TV set is off when the ad is served, it's not being watched and the advertiser‘s money is being wasted.

The problem is similar to one faced by the cable industry, in which viewing data flowed from the set-top box to measurement companies while the TV set was turned off. Measurement companies using set-top-box data have come up with various systems for estimating when the TV set is off.

DoubleVerify also said it has launched a new product, called Fully On-Screen Prebid Targeting, to address the issue. It enables advertisers to target inventory from sources that have received DoubleVerify’s Fully On-Screen Certification.

The certification is based on a Media Rating Council accredited system for measuring leading CTV devices and apps to ensure ads are displayed 100% on screen and when the TV set is turned on.

DoubleVerify On-Screen pre-bid segments are available on the Amobee, MediaMath and Xandr platforms.

“CTV commands some of the highest CPMs in digital advertising, which means brands expect that their ads deliver to engaged audiences while the TV set is on,” DoubleVerify chief product officer Jack Smith said. “DV’s first-to-market solution to target fully on-screen impressions will help CTV advertisers maximize their media investments and drive real business outcomes.” ■