Expanded DoubleVerify, Innovid Integration Speeds CTV Campaigns to Air

Innovid and DoubleVerify said they expanded their relationship, speeding up the launch of campaigns across desktop, mobile and connected TV with an automated DV Video OmniTag integration.

The automation increases the speed to market by 48 to 72 hours, the companies said.

Innovid and DoubleVerify began working together in 2014, creating automated processes designed to reduce the risk of manual errors and optimize media quality across screens.

"We continuously innovate with a focus on simplicity and workflow automation to maximize operational efficiency for advertisers,” said DoubleVerify’s CPO, Jack Smith. “That’s why we’re excited to offer Innovid clients an even more seamless way to authenticate the quality of their video campaigns and protect brand equity across all digital screens, including CTV, by easily activating DV video solutions directly within the Innovid platform."

(Image credit: Innovid)

Innovid advertisers get the benefit of DoubleVerify’s VideoComplete, which provides campaign monitoring, pre-bid avoidance, post-bid blocking and DV Video Filtering, a Media Rating Council accredited process for reducing video quality violations.

“As consumers continue to flock to CTV and advertiser budgets follow, it’s increasingly important for brands to feel confident that they are getting the most value out of their investment,” said Dale Older, chief product officer at Innovid. “This expanded partnership further enhances our award-winning CTV ad serving and measurement platform and provides more value and efficiency to clients. The integration gives brands and agencies the peace of mind that they have strong, seamless protection across their omnichannel initiatives, including CTV.”