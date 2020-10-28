Older Joins Innovid as Chief Product Officer

Independent advertising and analytics TV platform Innovid said it hired Dale Older as chief product officer, a new position at the company.

Older, who is leaving a similar post at Integral Ad Science, will spearhead a unified product strategy that aligns with Innovid’s vision for transforming advertising experiences. Innovid’s products, used by brands, agencies and publishers, aim to address marketers’ need for connectivity, governance, workflow, creativity and analytics in one platform.

Innovid also promoted senior VP, engineering Yuval Pemper to chief engineering officer further expanding the company’s C-suite.

“Innovid has led the charge in advancing the CTV marketplace with industry-first solutions spanning independent global ad-serving, interactive and data-driven creative and privacy-compliant measurement,” said Zvika Netter, Innovid’s CEO and co-founder. “Dale’s experience successfully bringing cutting-edge technology solutions to market makes him the ideal leader to capitalize on our growing momentum in the CTV and measurement space. With his guidance and Yuval’s engineering expertise, we’ll continue delivering innovation and intelligence to marketing with an emphasis on the growing CTV market.”

Before IAS, Older was VP of audience data products at AOL Advertising.

“As CTV continues its meteoric growth, there is no bigger moment than now to get the AVOD experience right for both consumers and advertisers,” Older said. “Innovid is committed to investing in the future of TV, building the best solutions and technologies for advertisers and publishers, to connect the new TV landscape to digital as this market grows. I’m excited to work with the team to grow and enhance our solutions to reach the new, streaming-first consumer.”

Pemper, who has been with Innovid for eight years, is responsible for defining the company’s tech roadmap and introducing new products to market. Before Innovid, Pemper world at Radware and Alarion Technologies.