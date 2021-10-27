Viant Integrates iSpot.TV Data Into Adelphic Software

Viant Technologies said it made a deal to integrate iSpot.tv’s real-time TV ad measurement and attribution data into Viant’s Adelphic advertising software.

The arrangement will enable Viant users to measure, optimize and analyze the outcomes of campaigns using linear TV and over-the-top, connected TV.

“CTV represents a massive opportunity for advertisers who typically reach customers on linear platforms and want to extend the reach of their campaigns to the fast-growing CTV arena,” said Viant chief marketing officer Jon Schulz. “Our partnership with iSpot brings a leading, independent measurement company into the fold empowering brands to identify opportunities for more effective reach, and allowing for true cross channel optimization and improved ROI.”

ISpot.TV is one of several companies offering viewing data at a time when the industry is looking for alternatives to Nielsen.

“The integration of iSpot’s Unified Measurement product into the Adelphic DSP is part of an initiative to bring independent measurement closer to the point of activation so brands can move from insight to action quickly on the platform of their choice,” said Robert Bareuther, senior VP, business development, iSpot.