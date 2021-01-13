ViacomCBS, Sinclair Sign New Affiliation Agreements

ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group said the signed new multi-year affiliation agreements covering stations in 13 markets.

The Sinclair-owned CBS affiliates serve about 6 million TV households, or 5% of the U.S.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Sinclair that covers several early renewals,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. networks distribution, ViacomCBS. “We look forward to providing our best-in-class news, sports and entertainment programming to millions of households in Sinclair markets through our valued and long-standing partnership.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are happy to have reached agreement to continue to offer our viewers CBS content, including primetime and sports programming, which complements our stations’ valuable local news and syndicated content. The renewal is testament to the symbiotic relationship between a network and its affiliates,” said Barry Faber, president, distribution & network relations for Sinclair.

The agreements renew the CBS affiliations for WRGB-TV in Albany, New York; KBAK-TV in Bakersfield, California; KFDM-TV in Beaumont, Texas; KBOI-TV in Boise, Idaho; WKRC-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio; KDBC-TV in El Paso, Texas; KVAL-TV in Eugene, Oregon; WWMT-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan; WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; KTVL-TV in Medford, Oregon; KPTH-TV in Sioux City, Iowa; WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida; and KIMA-TV in Yakima, Washington.