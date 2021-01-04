ViacomCBS Gets More Nets on Hulu Plus Live TV vMVPD

ViacomCBS and The Walt Disney Co’s Hulu reached a new, expanded distribution agreement that adds 14 more of ViacomCBS’s cable channels to the Hulu Plus Live TV virtual MVPD.

The deal comes a year after their merger of Viacom with CBS. One benefit of that deal was that the leverage of CBS’s broadcast network would help Viacom’s cable channels in negotiations with distributors.

At the same time, ViacomCBS will be launching Paramount Plus--an expanded, rebranded version of CBS All Access-- this year, which will compete directly with Hulu and other streaming services.

Under the new deal, BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon are among the channels being added to the Hulu Plus Live TV streaming service. Also gaining distribution are Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.

The CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and the CW will continue to be carried, along with the Showtime premium subscription service.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”

Since the merger, which was completed in December of 2019, ViacomCBS has completed several new distribution deals covering its combined portfolio of networks. Those deals include agreements with Comcast, Dish and Verizon.