Fox, Sinclair Reach Renewal Of Affiliation Agreements

Fox and Sinclair Broadcast Group said they reached an agreement renewing the Fox Broadcasting affiliation for stations in 25 markets.

The Sinclair Fox affiliates affected by the deal cover about 11% of U.S. households.

“We are pleased that we have reached agreements with Foxto continue our long-standing relationship,” said Barry Faber, president, distribution and network relations for Sinclair. “These renewals reflect the mutually beneficial network-affiliate model, which integrates the network’s primetime and sports programming with our stations’ local news and syndicated content.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Generally stations pay a programming fee to the network that in part covers retransmission fees collected by the station for broadcasting network primetime programming and sports.

“This new agreement extends our valued relationship with Sinclair and ensures that millions of consumers will continue to enjoy Fox’s leading sports and entertainment content from the #1 broadcast network of the television season,” said Mike Biard, president, operations and distribution for Fox.