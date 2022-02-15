ViacomCBS Adds 9.4 Million Streaming Subscribers in 4Q

ViacomCBS – soon to be renamed Paramount – said it added 9.4 million global streaming subscribers in the fourth quarter.

CEO Bob Bakish said the quarter was the company’s best ever for adding subscribers and that 80% of the new subs joined Paramount Plus. The company said it now has more than 56 million subscribers.

Bakish said the company’s steaming business was ahead of schedule. He said the company didn’t expect subscribers to be at this level until next January and forecast that the company would reach its 2024 goals by the end of 2022.

The company raised its guidance for Wall Street, saying it expects to have 100 million subscribers by 2024, up from previous guidance of 65 million.

Also: ViacomCBS Changing Company Name to Paramount

Bakish also said that the company’s free ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV added 10 million new monthly active users and now has a monthly audience of nearly 65 million monthly active users.

He said Pluto had $1 billion in revenues for the year, which was five times the revenue it generated two years ago.

Global streaming revenue grew 48% from last year to $1.3 billion. Subscription revenue was up 84%. ■