Showtime Renews ‘Billions,’ ‘Super Pumped’

Showtime’s Billions will return for a seventh season, while its anthology series Super Pumped garnered a second season renewal, the premium service said Tuesday.

Billions, which stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, is currently airing its sixth season on the network. Showtime's description of the current season – the first without former series star Daniel Lewis – has lead character Chuck (Giamatti) looking to develop a new strategy in light of newcomer Michael Prince (Stoll) that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive, said the network.

Billions is executive produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter.

Showtime also announced the renewal of its anthology series Super Pumped prior to the show’s first season debut later this month. The second season of the series will take a deep dive into Facebook’s transition from groundbreaking startup to the power that it has become, according to the network.

The first instalment, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, debuts February 27. Future seasons of the series will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

Billions’ Koppelman, Levien and Schacter will serve as executive producer for both seasons of Super Pumped, said the network.