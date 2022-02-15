Showtime Renews ‘Billions,’ ‘Super Pumped’
By R. Thomas Umstead published
‘Billions’ to return for sixth season; ‘Super Pumped’ gets second season prior to first season debut
Showtime’s Billions will return for a seventh season, while its anthology series Super Pumped garnered a second season renewal, the premium service said Tuesday.
Billions, which stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, is currently airing its sixth season on the network. Showtime's description of the current season – the first without former series star Daniel Lewis – has lead character Chuck (Giamatti) looking to develop a new strategy in light of newcomer Michael Prince (Stoll) that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive, said the network.
Billions is executive produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter.
Showtime also announced the renewal of its anthology series Super Pumped prior to the show’s first season debut later this month. The second season of the series will take a deep dive into Facebook’s transition from groundbreaking startup to the power that it has become, according to the network.
The first instalment, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, debuts February 27. Future seasons of the series will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.
Billions’ Koppelman, Levien and Schacter will serve as executive producer for both seasons of Super Pumped, said the network.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.