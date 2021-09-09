Usher To Host CBS Competition Series ‘The Activist’

Usher will host CBS competition series The Activist, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough the co-hosts. The five-week series premieres Oct. 22.

The Activist has six activists from around the world working to bring meaningful change to health, education or the environment. The activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of influential decision-makers. The activists’ success is measured via online engagement, social metrics and hosts’ input.

“Combining philanthropy and entertainment, The Activist is a ground-breaking series poised to inspire viewers,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS. “We’re thrilled to have Usher, Priyanka and Julianne as part of the series, guiding our CBS audience through the journeys of passionate changemakers from around the world.”

CBS, Global Citizen and Live Nation are behind the show.

“The Activist is a first-of-its-kind competition series that will inspire real change, as the series progresses from the United States to Rome for the Activists’ final challenge at the G20,” said Hugh Evans, CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen. “The audience will see the Activists’ passion and commitment for their causes tested as they petition world leaders to take urgent action to resolve the interconnected crises we face.”

The G20 summit brings together the most powerful countries to address the world’s most pressing issues.

The Activist is produced by Global Citizen, Live Nation and Deviants Media. Ivan Dudynsky and Fernando Hernandez are executive producers.