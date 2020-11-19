Derek and Julianne Hough Host ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ on ABC

ABC airs The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, with brother and sister Derek and Julianne Hough hosting the two-hour special. Trevor Jackson hosts from Walt Disney World in Florida.

“Together, they will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances and new heartwarming family moments,” said ABC.

Viewers will get a peek at Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, which comes to Disney World’s EPCOT next year, and at the movie Soul, which arrives on Disney+ Dec. 25. Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey provide voices in the movie.

The Houghs sing and dance through a variety of holiday classics in the show open. Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Jason Derulo, One Republic, Meghan Trainor, Brett Eldridge, Pentatonix, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are among the performers.

The holiday special is a collaboration between Disney Parks, ABC Entertainment and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.