‘SuperSoul’ With Oprah on Discovery Plus

OWN will produce a new slate of SuperSoul, hosted by Oprah Winfrey, to air on Discovery Plus. Guests include Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Julianna Margulies and Chip & Joanna Gaines.

Winfrey’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast launched in 2017.

The episodes start streaming later this month. Audio versions of the interviews will be available in podcast form the week after they stream.

“There has never been a more important time to inspire the world with Oprah’s singular voice than right now, through this thought-provoking exploration of perseverance, exclusively on Discovery Plus,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “SuperSoul from Oprah exemplifies our deep commitment to empowering Discovery Plus customers to stream what they love through our ambitious and growing slate of originals.”

SuperSoul is produced by OWN as a Discovery Plus original. Executive producers are Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

“As OWN celebrates our 10th anniversary on-air, I continue to find personal inspiration from these in-depth conversations. My hope is that these interviews allow space for intriguing self-reflection as viewers awaken to their best selves and discover a deeper connection to the world around them,” said Winfrey, CEO of OWN.

Discovery Plus debuted Jan. 4.