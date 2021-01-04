Discovery Plus Offers 50-Plus Original Series

Discovery Plus has launched, the non-fiction streaming network offering more than 55,000 episodes of series on Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, A&E, History, Lifetime and forthcoming Magnolia Network. The platform features more than 50 original series, including 90 Day Bares All, BattleBots: Bounty Hunters, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored, Bobby and Giada in Italy, American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda, Frozen in Time, HGTV’s House Party, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit, Mysterious Planet, Amityville Horror House and Super Dad.

On Jan. 14, UFO Witness premieres and Toddlers and Tiaras: Where Are They Now? does so Jan. 21.

The service launches with 150 hours of exclusive content and plans 1,000 hours of original programming in the first year.

Discovery Plus costs $4.99 a month and $6.99 monthly for the ad-free stream.

“Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real-life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household's streaming and TV portfolio,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “There is nothing like it in the market today. We launch with significant advantages, including the world’s greatest collection of non-fiction brands and content, built over more than 30 years across popular and enduring verticals, as well as powerful partnerships with leading distributors and platforms.”