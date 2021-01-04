Discovery Plus Launches Monday with Full Major Platform Support

Discovery Plus is set to launch Monday with no major device support hassles.

The new $4.99-a-month SVOD service is available on all four major OTT device platforms: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV; the major mobile platforms, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire Tablet; Xbox gaming consoles; Samsung smart TVs; and personal computers with Safari, Chrome and Firefox browsers.

The robust distribution at launch is great news for Discovery Networks, which has lofty subscriber goals and wishes to parlay a big paying audience into an addressable advertising goldmine.

“discovery+” as it is styled by its parent company, runs $4.99 a month for a base service with limited commercials, $6.99 a month for an iteration without ads. Discovery is offering a seven-day free trial of the service, which includes 55,000 episodes across 2,500 series from HGTV, Good Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet and Discovery.

As part of a new content partnership, Discovery Plus will bring together for the first time the top nonfiction content from A&E, The History Channel and Lifetime with the Discovery brand portfolio.

In the U.S., Discovery Plus will include a slate of new original shows from storytellers including Chip and Joanna Gaines; Sir David Attenborough; David Schwimmer; Will Packer and Kevin Hart; Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, among others.