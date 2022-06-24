USA’s ‘Snake in the Grass’ Features Alum From ‘Survivor’, ‘Naked and Afraid’

Competition series Snake in the Grass debuts on USA Network Monday, August 1. Bobby Bones hosts. Each episode will feature four players who are dropped into the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. The four must figure out which one of them is “the Snake”, a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way.

The players will compete in a series of challenges that USA describes as “grueling” and “mind-twisting.” With each successfully completed one, the team wins a clue that helps reveal who the Snake is. The Snake, meanwhile, will do whatever it takes to prevent the players from winning the clues.

“Getting to host Snake in the Grass has been a really cool experience,” Bones says. “I lived in Costa Rica for more than a month while we were shooting it, so I can’t wait for everyone to finally get to see what we’ve been up to. The show is a mix of adventure and mystery–it’s going to keep you guessing!”

Bones is a radio host and has been a mentor on American Idol.

Contestants come from Survivor, including Yul Kwon and Cirie Fields, Naked and Afraid, including Jeff Zausch and Lacey Jones, and Big Brother, including Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina. The show comes from the creators of Naked and Afraid.

Snake in the Grass is produced by Renegade 83, an eOne company. Sam Hargrave, David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Craig Armstrong and Mike Espinosa are executive producers. ■