Bobby Bones Back on ‘American Idol’

Bobby Bones, in-house mentor on American Idol, will return for season four on ABC. The show is back in 2021. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are the judges and Ryan Seacrest the host.

Bones hosts radio program The Bobby Bones Show and podcast “BobbyCast.” He won season 27 of Dancing with the Stars.

“Idol Across America” virtual auditions happen Oct. 20, 23 and 28.

American Idol ran for 15 seasons on Fox before shifting to ABC in 2017.

Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman exec producing for 19 Entertainment.