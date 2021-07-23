US Women Vs. New Zealand in Olympic Soccer July 24
NBCSN and Telemundo have the match
The U.S. women’s soccer team plays New Zealand in the Olympics July 24. The match kicks off at 7:30 a.m. ET and airs on NBCSN and Telemundo. USA Network airs the match later in the day, at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The U.S. women started in Japan with a dreadful 3-0 loss to Sweden July 21. After New Zealand, the Americans face off against Australia July 27. USA Network and Telemundo will air that pool match.
Australia beat New Zealand 2-1 July 21.
Germany won the gold medal in women’s soccer at the 2016 Olympics. Sweden got the silver and Canada the bronze.
The U.S. women won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and the Olympic gold in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012.
The U.S. Olympic squad includes Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.
All Tokyo Olympics coverage will be streamed live on www.nbcolympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
