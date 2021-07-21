NBC Gives the Tokyo Summer Olympics TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through July 18.

NBC tops our ranking with a promo for the Tokyo Summer Olympics that racked up more than half a billion TV ad impressions. Fellow traditional broadcasters CBS and ABC follow in second and third place to promote, respectively, Love Island and the 2021 NBA Finals.

The previous chart-topping promo, for Discovery’s Shark Week, drops to fourth place.

Closing out the top five, HGTV builds excitement for Battle on the Beach.

Notably, the Shark Week spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (126), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Tokyo Summer Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 549,084,028

Interruption Rate: 2.16%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,417,056

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $155,164

2) Love Island, CBS

Impressions: 280,827,851

Interruption Rate: 2.37%

Attention Index: 100 (0% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,123,147

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) 2021 NBA Finals, ABC

Impressions: 220,840,887

Interruption Rate: 1.24%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,407,784

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $250,536

4) Shark Week, Discovery

mpressions: 218,069,987

Interruption Rate: 1.37%

Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $642,404

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $239,485

5) Battle on the Beach, HGTV

Impressions: 214,442,322

Interruption Rate: 1.17%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $664,895

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).