ABC Tips Off NBA Finals Coverage

ABC will televise the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday, July 6 as the Milwaukee Bucks tip off against the Phoenix Suns.

Game one of the series, also available on the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes, marks ABC’s 19th consecutive season televising the league’s championship round. Announcers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson will call all the action for ABC.

Milwaukee, who will start the series without its injured All-Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, is making its first NBA Finals appearance since 1974, when Kareem-Abdul Jabbar led the team to the championship round. Phoenix, led by veteran point guard Chris Paul, last appeared in the finals in 1993.

Game two of the series will take place Thursday (July 8), followed by game three on Sunday (July 11) and game four (July 14). If necessary, ABC will air game five on July 17, game six on July 20 and game seven on July 22.

