ESPN Finishes NBA Playoffs Coverage on High Note
Phoenix Suns-L.A. Clippers Game Six Draws 5.8 million viewers
ESPN’s June 30 telecast of the Phoenix Suns’ closeout win against the L.A. Clippers in the Western Conference Finals series drew 5.8 million viewers, according to the sports network's analysis of Nielsen data.
The game, won by the Suns to advance to the NBA Finals, was up 64 percent from ESPN’s Conference Finals Game six last year between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat that was played in the pandemic-induced bubble in Florida, according to Nielsen.
Overall, ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals generated an average viewership of 5.3 million viewers across six games, up 33 percent from ESPN’s six-game NBA Eastern Conference Finals coverage last year.
For the playoffs, ESPN and ABC averaged 3.9 million viewers across 33 games -- including the NBA Play-In Tournament -- up 34 percent year over year, according to Nielsen.
ABC will air the NBA Finals beginning next week.
