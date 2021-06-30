Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT, ESPN Tie For Primetime Ratings Honors

Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers grabs a rebound against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Staples Center on June 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The NBA playoffs continue to deliver big ratings dividends for TNT and ESPN as both networks tied for first place on the weekly primetime charts, said Nielsen.

TNT and ESPN averaged 2.2 million viewers for the week of June 21 to June 27 on the strength of both network’s coverage of NBA Conference finals playoff games. Fox News finished third with 2.1 million viewers, followed by MSNBC and HGTV, said Nielsen.

NBC Sports Network’s NHL post-season game telecasts propelled the sports network to sixth place with 907,000 viewers, followed by TBS (898,000 viewers), Discovery Channel (885,000), USA Network (881,000) and CNN (857,000).

Fox News topped the total day ratings chart for the 19th straight week with 1.2 million viewers, followed by ESPN (823,000), MSNBC (799,000), CNN (654,000) and HGTV (628,000), said Nielsen.