Megan Rapinoe to Appear on ‘The L Word’ on Showtime

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe will guest star on The L Word: Generation Q Sunday, Dec. 22 on Showtime. Rapinoe, a standout on the U.S. soccer team, will play herself as a guest on Alice’s talk show. Leisha Hailey plays Alice.

Rapinoe captained the U.S. women in their World Cup victory this past summer.

The sequel to drama The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q follows the love, heartbreak, success and sex of Bette, Alice and Shane, along with new characters Dani, Micah, Finley, Sophie and Gigi. The cast includes Hailey, Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas and Sepideh Moafi.

Marja-Lewis Ryan is showrunner. She executive produces alongside creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Steph Green (pilot), and stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey.