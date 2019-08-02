‘L Word’ Sequel ‘Generation Q’ Starts on Showtime in December

The sequel to drama The L Word, titled The L Word: Generation Q, begins on Showtime Sunday, Dec. 8. Generation Q is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, with creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, presidents of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., announced the new show’s start at TCA press tour in Beverly Hills.

“To say that this show is a labor of love is an understatement,” said Levine.

The original series aired on Showtime 2004 to 2009.

The series follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.

Generation Q is in production on eight episodes in Los Angeles.

Guest stars include Brian Michael, Stephanie Allyne, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster and Latarsha Rose.