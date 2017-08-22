Univision Stations Renew Carriage of Katz Broadcasting Diginets

Katz Broadcasting signed an extension that will keep its networks—Bounce, Escape, Grit and Laff—on the digital channels of Univision Communications’ stations.



The agreement comes weeks after Katz agreed to be acquired by the E.W. Scripps Co. for $302 million.



In Washington, D.C., Bounce will be moving to Univision’s WFDC-TV from Tegna’s WUSA. Effective Sept. 30, Bounce will be found on WFDC’s channel 14.2 and on Comcast and Verizon.



Univision stations already cover a combination of Bounce, Escape, Grit and Laff in markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Francisco, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Phoenix, Denver and Sacramento.



“The Katz-owned content we broadcast on our stations have proven valuable to our viewers and advertisers, and demonstrates an efficient use of our broadcast spectrum,” said John Eck, chief local media officer at Univision Communications “We are pleased to expand our relationship, which allows us to further serve multicultural audiences. With this renewed agreement, we are especially looking forward to becoming the new Bounce affiliate in our nation’s capital.”



Univision owns or operates TV stations in 60 markets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Univision extension was negotiated by Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer for Katz.



“The long-term and mutually-beneficial partnerships the Katz networks have developed with strong station groups like Univision are part of our motivation to acquire the company,” said Brian Lawlor, senior VP, broadcast, for The E.W. Scripps Co.



Scripps’ acquisition of Katz is expected to close Oct. 2.



Bounce is aimed at African-American viewers. Grit targets men 25-54 by programming action movies and westerns. Escape looks to attract women 25-54 with investigation and mystery programming. Comedy network Laff is geared towards adults 18-49.