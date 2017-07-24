Univision Names O’Connor As Chief Revenue Officer

Univision Communications has named Tonia O’Conner as chief revenue officer, a new post at the company.

O’Connor, who had been chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, will report to CEO Randy Falco.

Among her first responsibilities in her new post will be to appoint a successor to Univision ad sales president Keith Turner, who recently announced plans to retire at the end of the year.

“This new executive position not only recognizes the extraordinary track record of impact Tonia has made—and will continue to make—on our company, but it also represents an important shift in the way we are now approaching our business,” Falco said. “By adopting a total revenue strategy, we will be able to better partner with our clients to create consumer-first, multi-platform solutions and invest in our content, platforms and insights with improved targeting and servicing of our audience.”

Falco said that O’Connor has been able to anticipate and adapt to a rapidly changing industry and has embraced technology to keep Univision relevant in a multi-screen world.

"I am excited to lead our groundbreaking approach with an integrated distribution and advertising sales strategy, which will provide tremendous opportunities for our clients to leverage the full value of our enterprise. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue building UCI’s path as an industry leader,” O’Connor said.

Before joining Univision as executive VP of distribution sales and marketing in 2008, O’Connor was with Gemstar-TV Guide.