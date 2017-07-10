Keith Turner to Retire as Head of Ad Sales at Univision

Keith Turner, the veteran ad sales executive who has been president of ad sales at Univision since 2012, announced plans to retire at the end of the year.

No successor was named for Turner, who was named to B&C’s Hall of Fame last year. The company said it will announce leadership transition plans in the coming weeks.

“Keith is a uniquely talented individual who has been a friend and an inspiring leader to all who have had the opportunity to work with him,” said Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univision Communications. “He is a devoted promoter of the UCI brand and is responsible for breaking many boundaries in expanding our partnerships over the last five years. We are immensely grateful for his contributions to our success. I know that I speak for the entire UCI family in wishing Keith the very best as he prepares for his retirement at the end of this year.”

Falco and Turner worked together at NBC, where Turner was head of ad sales for the top-rated broadcast network. After leaving NBC, Turner was senior VP of media sales and sponsorship at the NFL before joining Univision.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege to work alongside Randy and the rest of the superb Univision team for the past five years and I will leave here feeling proud of all that we’ve accomplished together,” Turner said. “This is an extraordinary organization with a leading market position and loyal audience that is unmatched in the industry.”

Turner began his career at Grey Advertising and also worked at CBS.