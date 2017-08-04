María Elena Salinas Stepping Down as Univision News Anchor

María Elena Salinas says she plans to leave her post as anchor of Univision News at the end of the year.

Salinas, a daughter of Mexican immigrants, has been with the network for 35 years.

“I thank our audience for their trust and loyalty through the years, and want them to know that as long as I have a voice, I will always use it to speak on their behalf. I am excited to begin a new stage in my career, and look forward to new projects to reach new and diverse audiences on multiple platforms,” Salinas said.

In the coming months, Univision will announce who will join Jorge Ramos on its flagship newscast, which regularly reaches two million viewers, and who will be the co-host with Teresa Rodriguez on the weekly newsmagazine show Aquí y Ahora.

“María Elena has become an iconic and trusted source of unfiltered news. She is a fearless storyteller who has relentlessly pursued the truth, no matter what the dangers may be. We celebrate her groundbreaking work, her passion and commitment to journalism. María Elena has had a lasting impact in our industry and on the Hispanic community, and we wish her all the best.”

Salinas will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in October.

She started her career in 1981 at KMEX in Los Angeles, which was owned by the company that would become Univision. She became anchor of Univision’s national newscast in 1987.