TV Viewing Drops Post NFL; Tubi Tops 1% Share for 1st Time

With the end of the NFL season, TV fell in February compared to January, but streaming gained share with Fox’s Tubi topping 1% for the first time, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen said time spent watching TV in February fell 5.1% from January. Viewing via streaming was down 1%, broadcast viewing dropped 9.2% and cable fell 5.7%

The drop in broadcast viewing in February was driven by a 65% drop in broadcast sports viewing, with only the Super Bowl appearing in terms of NFL games. Compared with a year ago, broadcast was down about 8%.

Sports viewing was also down on cable., with cable news viewing rising 2.4%. News accounts for 18.6% of cable viewing. Compared to a year ago, cable viewing was down 14.1%.

Tubi showed up in the monthly rankings from Nielsen for the first time, with a 1% share. That topped Paramount’s Pluto TV and was even with Peacock.

In February changed the way it credited viewing to virtual MVPDs like YouTube TV and Hulu Live and streaming apps from traditional distributors. That viewing is no longer credited to the streaming category those vMVPDs and apps deliver mostly broadcast and cable programming.

“Removing v/MVPD viewing from streaming ensures that it is not counted twice, therefore providing a more accurate representation of what audiences are watching,” Nielsen said.

Streaming viewing was helped in February by the addition of movies such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus, Nielsen said.

The most streamed show in February was New Amsterdam, which garnered 4.6 billion viewing minutes across Netflix and Peacock.

The Last of Us was the second most-viewed program, with 4.4 billion viewing minutes on HBO Max.

Viewing on YouTUbe was up 2.5% and Netflix was down 6.7% despite the arrival of a new season of You, which accumulated 4.2 billion viewing hours. ■