TV By the Numbers: Holidays Heating Up on Hallmark

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of Nov. 8-14, showcasing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 17 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

Once again, the National Football League is the most-watched programming on TV, with 5.87% of minutes watched during the week of Nov. 8-14 (up slightly from last week’s 5.82%). NFL RedZone also puts points on the board, with 0.37% of minutes watched, which is 22nd among all programming for the week.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

College football remains in second by minutes watched, with 3.73% on the week, while college basketball’s return scores 0.52% of watch time (10th overall).

ABC’s airing of the 55th Annual CMA Awards is No. 15, with 0.42% of minutes watched.

NCIS: New Orleans jumps from No. 49 to No. 21 week-over-week, and fellow procedural Blue Bloods also returns to the top 25, moving up from No. 26 to No. 24.

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir is new to this week’s ranking as well, climbing from No. 28 to No. 25.

Also: Fall 2021 TV Premiere Dates

CBS hurdles up to No. 1 with a big assist from an NFL doubleheader on Sunday, and Alabama football on Saturday. The network secured 8.41% of minutes watched on the week, up from 6.75% the week prior.

More insights around the most-watched networks during the week:

The big four broadcast networks reshuffle at the top of our rankings, with CBS jumping to No. 1, ABC moving up from No. 4 to No. 3, and Fox moving from No. 1 to No. 4 week-over-week.

TBS darts up from No. 21 to No. 17 thanks to its fleet of syndicated sitcoms including Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

Discovery is the lone week-over-week newcomer to our ranking, moving up from No. 26 to No. 24 by minutes watched.

While neither Hallmark nor Hallmark Movies & Mysteries change places in the ranking, both increased watch-time on the week — with Hallmark leaping from 2.95% to 3.15%, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries increasing from 1.29% to 1.30%, all on the back of holiday-themed programming.

Also: Fox Is Selling 2023 Super Bowl Spots as Sports Ad Market Heats Up

Hallmark’s continued growth by share of watch-time is an obvious boon for the network as it has staked out a corner of the holiday season that is all its own. Compared to this time last year , Hallmark is earning a greater share of minutes watched, and advertisers have taken notice as well.

Data from iSpot, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, shows advertisers are already all-in on both Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to try and catch holiday audiences in a shopping mood.

Since Nov. 1, retailers have swarmed both cable channels with holiday ads. Retail brands made up nearly 20% of all TV ad impressions across both networks, compared to about 17% for the same time period in 2020. For some advertisers, Hallmark programming is a key part of their TV ad strategy this holiday season. Christmas tree brand Balsam Hill, for example, has nearly 50% of its November TV ad impressions so far (and 56% of its 2021 impressions to date) coming from Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Below is a list of the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries programming generating the most impressions since Nov. 1:

1. Gingerbread Miracle (721 million TV ad impressions)

2. Next Stop, Christmas (621 million)

3. My Christmas Family Tree (545 million)

4. Open By Christmas (504 million)

5. Christmas Sail (478 million)

All of those are new holiday movies for 2021, with more new titles slated for the rest of November and into December.