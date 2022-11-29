Turner Sports Head Lenny Daniels Leaves Warner Bros. Discovery

Lenny Daniels , who was president of Turner Sports before the company became part of Warner Bros. Discovery, is leaving the company, effective immediately.

The news was announced in a memo Monday from Luis Silberwasser, who left Univision to become chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports in June. Silberwasser replaced Jeff Zucker, who had also run CNN before he resigned in February.

Silberwasser said that Daniels has agreed to help ensure a smooth transition. On an interim basis, the people reporting to Daniels will report to Silberwasser, according to the memo.

Daniels was a part of the Turner Sports team that built relationships with the National Basketball Association, the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League.

He was also involved with the acquisition of Bleacher Report.

“I have enjoyed working with Lenny during these past few months and I respect his decision. Lenny has never been one to place a spotlight on himself; he’s always been quick to shine it on those around him. His enthusiasm and light-hearted demeanor are among his most endearing qualities, and they will be missed,” Silberwasser said.

With Warner Bros Discovery under pressure from $50 billion in debt, there are questions about how the company will deal with the cost of sports rights, including the NBA, which is coming up for renewal.

But Silberwasser said in the memo to staffer that he is confident in the future of WBD sports.

“We have an enviable portfolio of premium sports assets, and we have the best creative, production and business teams in the industry. With all of you, we will continue to innovate, grow and make the important strategic decisions that set us up for long-term success in this new media landscape,” he said. ■