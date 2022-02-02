Zucker Out At WarnerMedia After Relationship Is Revealed

Jeff Zucker, president of CNN and parent company WarnerMedia’s news and sports division, resigned Wednesday as a relationship with another senior executive was revealed.

In a memo to staff, Zucker said that during the investigation into the behavior of former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, Zucker acknowledged a consensual relationship with CNN CMO Allison Gollust that goes back 20 year to when both were with NBCUniversal.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong,” Zucker said in the memo.

WarnerMedia is expected to be spun off by AT&T and become part of Discovery in the second quarter.

Zucker, who has been in charge as CNN’s ratings plunged following last year’s presidential campaign, had announced plans last year to step down when his contract expired.

But Zucker is reportedly good friends with Discovery CEO David Zaslav, another NBCU colleague, and there was speculation about Zucker having a senior role in the new company, which will be called Warner Bros. Discovery.

Zucker has also been overseeing the launch of CNN Plus, a subscription streaming service. ■