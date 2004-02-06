The Apprentice Becomes a Journeyman

NBC has picked up a second season of Mark Burnett’s The Apprentice, featuring Donald Trump, who also executive produces. The show is expected to return next fall.

With an average 9.4 rating/23 share among adults 18-49 and 19.1 million viewers after three episodes, the show is TV’s third-highest rated among adults 18-49 and its sixth-highest rated among viewers.

Last Thursday, Jan. 29, The Apprentice delivered NBC’s highest 18-49 rating in 15 months, a 48% jump over the network’s season-to-date average in the time slot. With those numbers, it’s a good bet that The Apprentice will take over Thursdays at 9 p.m. next fall, helping to shore up a Friends-less lineup for NBC.

"The Apprentice is a red-hot breakout hit for NBC and it has delivered some of the best ratings of any new show in NBC history," said Jeff Zucker, president of NBC Entertainment, News and Cable. "Donald Trump and Mark Burnett are the most potent force in television today and I’m thrilled to say that The Apprentice will have an appointment on NBC for many years to come."