Lenny Daniels Promoted to Turner Sports President

Turner Sports has elevated Lenny Daniels to president, the company announced Wednesday.

Daniels, who will continue to report to Turner Broadcasting president David Levy, will oversee all aspects of Turner Sports’ day-to-day management.

Daniels, who had most-recently been executive VP and COO for Turner Sports since 2009, is widely credited for the development of the “Teamcasts” that Turner used for their Final Four coverage of this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. He played a major part in Turner’s acquisition of Bleacher Report.

“Lenny is an outstanding executive and has played a key role in growing our portfolio of premium sports content,” said Levy. “His creativity and long track record of content and production innovation, as well as his ability to develop and lead an extraordinary team have made a positive impact on Turner Sports.”

Daniels has been with Turner since 1996 and has held various sports production roles, including VP and senior director of Turner’s NBA, golf and Atlanta Braves (TBS) coverage.