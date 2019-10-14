Tubi Jumps into Kids Programming With Free TV Shows and Movies

Ad-supported streaming service Tubi said it plans to launch Tubi Kids on Oct. 21, joining the ranks of on-demand over-the-top services offering content aimed at kids and families.

Tubi also said it plans to expand overseas starting with the U.K. in 2020. Tubi said its international rollout will be a rapid one.

Tubi Kids will feature more than 1,200 movie and television shows that the streamers said are age appropriate.

With the launch, Tubi joins Roku, which added a kids zone to its Roku Channel, as well as the upcoming Disney+ and HBO Max, which will stream Sesame Street and a growing list of kids titles.

“We’re ramping up our international expansion with the UK launch being the first of several forthcoming territories and look forward to announcing them soon,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “The launch of Tubi Kids reinforces our dedication to offer an age-appropriate viewing environment – super-serving kids and families with a robust amount of content.”

Tubi said that in September it streamed more than 132 million hours of content, a 40% increase in four months.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMLoCrJFRVI[/embed]