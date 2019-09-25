Tubi Available on Vizio TV Sets Via SmartCast

Free streaming service Tubi said it is now available via SmartCast on Vizio TV.

The addition of a Tubi app makes it easier for Vizio smart TV buyers to access Tubi’s 15,000 movies and television shows.

“Tubi shares Vizio’s mission to bring consumers more of the entertainment they love, all in one place,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “We’re delighted to be a part of the Vizio SmartCast ecosystem to make our library easily available to Vizio customers.”

Tubi said it is now available on more than 25 different devices.

In May, Tubi said customers watched more than 94 hours of content. Tubi also recently expanded to Australia.