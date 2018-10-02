Tru Optik, SpotX Team Up on Connected TV Market

Tru Optik and SpotX are working together to help publishers create targeted over-the-top and connected TV ad campaigns.

Using Tru Optik’s OTT Data Marketplace, publishers on the SpotX Audience Management Engine will be able to pre-segment and validate audiences across all OTT devices before making the available for advertisers to buy programmatically.

Advertiser and publishers working with SpotX will also have access to Tru Optik’s CAV (Crossscreen Audience Validation), allowing for deduplicated household reach, frequency, in target percentage rates, device delivery confirmation and reporting, the companies said.

“SpotX is the largest, global video sell-side platform and our partnership is an industry game changer in Connected TV,” said Frans Vermeulen, COO, Tru Optik. “Given the significant scale of our respective offerings and through the integration of our OTT Data Marketplace, household graph and Cross Screen Audience Validation offerings, buyers accessing, and sellers using SpotX will have the confidence that advertisers are connecting with their desired consumers across premium Connected TV publishers. Given SpotX’s marketplace reach,we believe this partnership will cement audience-based selling as the de facto standard for OTT advertising campaigns.”

SpotX’s marketplace, which is mapped to over 75MM OTT homes in theU.S.,audiences are segmented leveraging third-party data from dozens of leading companies including Experian, comScore, Alliant, Kantar, IHS and V1.

"Tru Optik is emerging as one of the de facto standards for audience segmentation and validation across CTV,” said Jeremy Straight, senior VP, strategic partnerships at SpotX. “By enhancing our platform with Tru Optik’s audience validation, we are providing publishers with an opportunity to increase the value of their inventory, while providing advertisers with more precise targeting, reach and measurement solutions across OTT.”