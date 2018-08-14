Advertisers Increasing Use of Targeted Connected TV
Advertisers are increasing their use of data-driven connected TV advertising via connected TV, according to a new report from Tru Optik.
Spending on connected TV is expected to rise to $82 billion in 2018 from $4.7 billion in 2017. It is projected to continue to increase to $13.3 billion in 2019 and $20.1 billion in 2020.
Audience targeted impressions rose by 758% in March and April, compared to July and August of 2017, Tru Optik said.
Advertisers using connected TV are more likely to employ precision targeting rather than traditional demographics by a 79% to 21% margin. With linear TV, 95% of advertisers use demos, compared to 5% using advanced audience targets.
Among the targeted connected TV ad campaigns, 97% are using third-party data to direct their ads, compared to 2% using first-party data and 1% retargeting.
The top ad categories using targeted connected TV campaigns are autos, entertainment, retail, financial services and business-to-business.
Categories that lag in using advanced advertising on connected TVs including pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods and telecom, Tru Optik said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.