Advertisers Increasing Use of Targeted Connected TV

Advertisers are increasing their use of data-driven connected TV advertising via connected TV, according to a new report from Tru Optik.

Spending on connected TV is expected to rise to $82 billion in 2018 from $4.7 billion in 2017. It is projected to continue to increase to $13.3 billion in 2019 and $20.1 billion in 2020.

Audience targeted impressions rose by 758% in March and April, compared to July and August of 2017, Tru Optik said.

Advertisers using connected TV are more likely to employ precision targeting rather than traditional demographics by a 79% to 21% margin. With linear TV, 95% of advertisers use demos, compared to 5% using advanced audience targets.

Among the targeted connected TV ad campaigns, 97% are using third-party data to direct their ads, compared to 2% using first-party data and 1% retargeting.

The top ad categories using targeted connected TV campaigns are autos, entertainment, retail, financial services and business-to-business.

Categories that lag in using advanced advertising on connected TVs including pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods and telecom, Tru Optik said.