Tremor Video To Launch New CTV Offering

Tremor Video said it plans to launch a new data-driven offering that will enable advertisers to reach consumers at scale via connected TV and other devices.

(Image credit: Tremor Video)

“For years, Tremor has been a trusted source of innovation within TV and cross-screen video advertising, and this announcement represents the next phase of our leadership within this ever-evolving space,” said Ofer Druker, CEO, Tremor International. “We’re excited that our enhanced offerings will empower our clients to remain ahead of the curve when it comes to reaching modern TV audiences in impactful and measurable ways.”

Components of the new offering include:

Precision-Based Audience Reach based on blended ACR and set-top box data across a nationally representative U.S. TV viewing footprint comprised of more than 12 million households and 100 million addressable devices.

A wide breadth and depth of predictive, granular audience data via Tremor Video’s DMP can be coupled with TV viewing data— including program-level CTV data segments— to reach relevant and responsive consumers.

Programmatic Execution, as a managed service, self-service or a hybrid, provides efficiency, speed, and precision of campaign delivery.

Customizable analytics can actively inform campaign planning and optimization coupled with an ability to track campaign performance across the full spectrum of KPIs, from top-funnel to bottom-funnel.

An experienced client service team can assist in developing campaign strategies unique to the objectives and needs of individual clients.

A high-performance infrastructure, with agile, high-bandwidth technology can scale and optimize campaign delivery. The infrastructure is managed by cross-functional product operations, systems engineering, IT, analytics and client success teams.

The company said it plans to expand staffing to meet client demand in 2021.

Tremor Video acquired RhythmOne in 2019 and Unruly in 2020, bolstering its TV operations.