Tremor Video Adds YuMe to Advanced Ad Arsenal

Programmatic platform Tremor Video said it has integrated RhythmOne’s YuMe into its advanced TV capability, giving advertisers more access to connected TV.

Tremor Video, then known as Taptica, acquired RhythmOne for $176 million earlier this year. The companies previously got together to offer private marketplaces.

With the combination, Tremor Video said it now offers advertisers a comprehensive suite of CTV capabilities, including seamless activation across all platforms, fraud protection built for over-the-top, expanded household addressability, custom and advanced creative and full-funnel measurement solutions.

“We made a strategic move to combine our current video offerings and expertise with YuMe’s in order to help brands increase the value of CTV as a key part of their media mix,” said Anthony Flaccavento, chief revenue officer at Tremor Video. “Advertisers can expect more scale in the CTV space, as well as category-specific audience targeting with enhanced creative.”