Tremor Video Volume Jumps on Self-Service Platform

Programmatic platform Tremor Video said that business has skyrocketed on its self-service platform.

The company said that self-service ad spending has increased by 650% since the third quarter of 2019 and that the number of clients choosing to use the self-serve option has more than doubled.

“Tremor Video’s self-service DSP allows us to be an even stronger partner for our brand clients by ensuring their ad campaigns reach the most highly-targeted audience possible,” said Tim Lathrop, digital director at Mediassociates. “It affords us a greater sense of ownership over these campaigns, while helping us execute more efficiently and providing key insights we can use to optimize performance, all in an easy-to-use platform.”

Digital video has been growing as consumers turn increasingly to streaming for entertainment. Tremor Video said its self-service platform gives buyers easy activation, flexibility, access to audience data and access to high-quality supply.

Tremor Video said it has seen an increase in retailer and direct-to-consumer brands using the platform to take advantage of the popularity of online commerce as the pandemic discourages in-store shopping.

“The growth of our self-service DSP is the direct result of our ongoing strategy to expand our video advertising capabilities in the areas that will most benefit our clients including CTV and private marketplaces (PMPs),” said Karim Rayes, chief product officer, Tremor Video. “Advertisers are increasingly seeking control and transparency -- a trend that the anxiety brought on by the pandemic is only spurring on more. Tremor Video continues to invest in our self-service DSP to allow advertisers to keep responsibility for their businesses in their hands.”