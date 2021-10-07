Tremor Video Launches TV Programmatic Marketplace

Tremor Video said it launched a Programmatic TV Marketplace that will allow advertisers to create ad campaigns across connected TV and all screen video.

“With such a complex and convoluted TV media ecosystem, simplifying the ad buying process is key,” said Karim Rayes, chief product officer, Tremor International. “Our TV Marketplace helps advertisers streamline the buying process by giving them the flexibility and the confidence to know their brand messages will be seen in contextually relevant, brand-safe environments.”

The marketplace gives brands the ability to plan, execute and optimize campaigns using curated TV inventory that includes live sports. Campaigns can be audience based, contextual or based on the same metrics at traditional TV, Tremor video said.

The marketplace includes inventory from publishers including Philo, Xumo and Pluto TV.

“As CTV grows as a pillar of the marketplace, Tremor Video is evolving alongside to make those campaigns easier to plan, execute and measure,” said Andrew Becks, co-founder and COO, 301 Digital Media. “The new TV Marketplace is a key example of Tremor Video’s offering that gives 301 Digital Media and our clients greater confidence that the dollars we’re investing in CTV are delivering on strategic campaign goals and client objectives.”