Travis Kelce to Host ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ on Prime Video

Travis Kelce will host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a spinoff of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, that will stream on Prime Video.

Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s been in eight Pro Bowls and his girlfriend is Taylor Swift.

MGM Alternative produces the show and 20 episodes have been ordered.

Each game will feature a contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects. The final question, suitable for 6th graders, is worth $100,000.

“For years, fans around the world have tested their smarts with this fun, nostalgic game show, and we look forward to bringing this reimagined format to Prime Video,” says Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “Travis has proven to be an incredible talent on and off the field, and we appreciate the trust he has placed in us with his first foray into television. His natural, comedic dynamic with our panelists and guests, coupled with some exciting new twists, will keep our global customers coming back week after week.”

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy on Fox. John Cena later hosted it on Nickelodeon.

Travis and brother Jason host the podcast New Heights.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?,” he said. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”