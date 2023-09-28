TransUnion Teams With Crackle Connex To Create Custom Audiences

TransUnion said it is working with Crackle Connex, Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment’s advertising sales unit, to create custom audiences from first-artying viewership data.

The companies will also create ways to retarget viewers of connected TV campaigns at Chicken Soup’s Redbox kiosks.

“Working with TransUnion further increases the value of brand marketers’ advertising dollars so they get more bang for their buck when working with Crackle Connex,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“This partnership enables us to bring powerful advertising solutions to our partners looking to leverage the full-funnel metrics that CTV and DOOH can offer. We are excited to offer dynamic data-driven solutions while delivering premium streaming programming and a more connected, engaging experience for U.S. viewers looking for premium video entertainment,” Guelton said.

TransUnion’s TruAudience marketing solutions business will enable Crackle Connex and Redbox to generate audience insights, extend audience reach with advanced modeling capabilities and build custom audiences using persistent identity-bases signals.

“This collaboration demonstrates how our marketing solutions business provides leaders across the media and marketing world the identity-backed audience solutions they need to reach people as simply and effectively as possible across all media, whether programmatic display or CTV, email or streaming audio,” said Julie Clark, senior VP of the media & entertainment business at TransUnion.