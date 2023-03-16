TransUnion Integrates Neustar Into TruAudience Marketing

TransUnion said it integrated Neustar into its TruAudiece marketing business, expanding its capabilities.

TruAudience now offers consumer data, advanced identity resolution, audience building and targeting capabilities.

The unit also offers closed-loop marketing measurement and attribution.

Transunion acquired Neustar in 2021 for $3.1 billion.

“The integrated capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar enable our clients to solve the biggest challenges they face at every step of the marketing process leveraging an industry-leading and newly enhanced identity infrastructure,” said Michael Schoen, executive vice president of marketing solutions at TransUnion. “These TruAudience capabilities transform the quality of our clients’ consumer data, improve their ability to attract and acquire customers across channels, and help them continuously measure and improve the return on their marketing investments.”

Combined with Neustar, TruAudience now offers data from 200 sources, including information from 16 billion monthly phone signals, offline consumer data covering 125 million households and data spanning 10 billion real-time digital interaction.

Additionally, TruAudience combines TransUnion’s direct media and technology partnerships across the television, streaming media (audio and video) world with Neustar’s integrations across the walled garden and digital media ecosystem.

“TruAudience enables iHeart to deliver advanced identity and analytics solutions to make our audio campaigns more addressable, effective, and measurable for our advertising partners,” said Brian Kaminsky, iHeartMedia Chief Data Officer. ■