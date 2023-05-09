TransUnion Bolsters Media Business, Adding Julie Clark as Senior VP

TransUnion said it hired former Spotify executive Julie Clark as senior VP of its media and entertainment business.

Under executive VP Matt Spiegel, TransUnion has grown its data-driven marketing business, acquiring Neustar and Tru Optik. With Clark joining the company, Spiegel is moving into a newly created role dedicated to driving growth for Transunion’s TruAudience product.

“Five years ago, the TransUnion leadership team and I had a vision to develop an unrivaled portfolio of data-driven marketing solutions,“ Spiegel said. “Today, many of the world’s most prestigious media companies, agencies and marketers use our suite of products to serve as the backbone of how they reach and communicate with their consumers.

“When it became time to bring on a new leader of the media and entertainment business, Julie was the logical choice to join TransUnion,” Spiegel said. “She has a deep history building media businesses and intimately understands the needs of our core constituents. I am confident that she will effectively partner with leaders of the industry to continue the growth of our media and entertainment business.”

Most recently, Clark was global head of advertising revenue innovation at Spotify. Before that, she was VP of programmatic advertising and data strategy at Hearst. She also held posts at Rocket Fuel and Scripps Networks Interactive.

In her new role at TransUnion, Clark will set the strategic direction and help design how TransUnion helps clients solve marketing challenges.

“With increasing signal loss, it has never been harder to understand, identify and reach consumers,” Clark added. “TransUnion has built, what I believe, is one of the strongest data-driven marketing tech stacks in the market. The TruAudience suite is armed and ready to solve very real challenges faced across media. The TransUnion business is at an inflection point and look forward to scaling our market share.”

Spiegel will work with TransUnion’s business leaders and TruAudience product leaders to assess market needs, develop strategies for future solutions and ensure that TransUnion is providing innovative marketing solutions.

“I’m looking forward to partnering both internally at TransUnion and with leading companies across categories to drive innovation and deepen our partnerships,” Spiegel said.